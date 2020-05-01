Rosalia set up his own Karaoke in quarantine for the coronavirus

Each one passes the confinement as you can and Rosalia, isolated in Miami, what does singing and riding his own karaoke on social networks for the joy and excitement of their followers. The artist has remained very active in their networks, where share everything you do in quarantine.

“Today I’ve woken up with the urge to go to a karaoke, but as you can not, it occurs to me that I can sing from home” says Rosalia. “Tell me what songs you like to sing. The leo. Elíjanme a few good songs, a few good great songs!”, said the singer before you start.

From there, the artist she has played all kind of songs, even the classic flamenco “To your vera.” Recent topics such as “Don’t Start Now” Dua Lipa; “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera; “God Is A Woman” by Ariana Grande or “When The Party’s Over”, Billie Eilish, are some of the others that he has sung.

All of these actions desenfadadas were published by Rosalia in their stories of Instagram, so that disappeared at 24 hours. However, many moments captured and shared by their fans on social networks. His followers have commented on his performances especially in Twitter.

.@rosalia covered @billieeilish today and everyone I know needs to have access to this double angel blessing. To me, this is a hug from the music gods. pic.twitter.com/5Wlv62LdGq — Cristina de la Riva (@cristinadlr27) April 24, 2020