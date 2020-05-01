Rosalia is mounted a karaoke home, and dares with Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Christina Aguilera

Each one passes the quarantine as you can and it will entertain your way, but what of Rosalia it is from another planet. The singer has just deceived his followers to climb a set of stories to their Instagram where he proves that his voice has a power exceptional. The Catalan has ridden a karaoke home, using a boat soap or the cover glasses and micro, and has impressed with his way of singing songs Beyoncé, Ariana

Large or Christina

Aguilera.

We know that the music of Rosalia drink from many influences and that is all one crack fusing genres. Flamenco and folk music are part of your identity, that’s why is able to nail this own version of To your vera.









“>

Rosalia has been recorded singing at home, as would any girl her age boring, and is succeeding in Instagram. Not only by the painting that carries, that too, but by the naturalness with which he acts in front of the camera, clowning around and putting on funny faces.

The artist of San Esteve Sesrovires has moved away from its Grammys, and has been shown as is, with your hair tied up in two pigtails or in a at the top of the head, and has been used as a microphone to a pot of hand soap or other cream body. ¡Ole your imagination!

“>

Fans of Rosalia are living with the amount of videos that your favorite artist has gone up, clips in which demonstrates that it has voice to what is being proposed. Another of the issues with that dare is with Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa and what makes it great (though it has some missteps with the letter).









Rosalie is so funny that even includes sticks of the original artists in their stories, so that we can see the face of Dua Lipa or Billie Eilish, as in this other video where he even sends a message to the interpreter Bad Guy.

“>

One of the great moments of the karaoke home of Rosalie arrives when is carried away by the rhythm of the music with one of the key themes of reggaeton: The

Gasoline Daddy Yankee. The puerto rican also appears as a special guest to mode the stick.

Latin rhythms are still present with Danger of Ozuna and Jhayz Cortez but after this topic reaches the point that Rosalia remove vozarrón interpreting songs from some of the great divas of pop.

“>











Beyoncé is the first. Rosalia holds a cylindrical boat that we don’t know exactly what it is but serves as a microphone to put voice to

Haloone of the songs most prominent in the discography of Queen B.

Then dare with Ariana Grande, this time wearing a sweatshirt and pink two pigtails at the top of the head. “I don’t know how you can do this every night friend,” she writes Rosalia in the storie to the singer.

“>

But thats not the thing. After a small break because of a few ads that sneak in the playlist, Rosalia continues with his musical show to get to which she categorizes as “the best voice in the world” – Christina Aguilera.

Rosalia and her pot of body cream offer a wonderful interpretation of Beautifulone of the emblematic songs of Aguilera, though at the end have to leave it because it gives you a giggle. In this way, Rosalie has managed to make us more pleasant the quarantine time that wastes talent. Thank you!









Rosalia imitating Christina Aguilera

(Instagram)











