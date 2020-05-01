Robert Eggers is preparing his next film “The Northman”

Photo: Robert Eggers is preparing his next movie, “The Northman” / AP

Robert Eggers, director of “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse” it was a week of the start of the shoot of his next film, but the project had to be postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

The movie is a story of vikings in the 10th century titled “The Northman”, which is starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Bill Skarsgård, Willem Dafoeand Anya Taylor-Joy.

It might also interest you: Look at Bill Murray and Aubrey Plaza with his parody of “The Lighthouse”

“The majority of the actors were already there, we were doing tests of the make-up and wardrobe, but we had to stop,” he said Eggers in an interview for Film Independent Coffee Talk.

“The Northman” it focuses on a prince nordic that is on a mission of revenge after his father was killed.

It might also interest you: Robert Pattinson was inspired by Willem Dafoe for his voice in “The Batman”

“There are some people on the team that is still working in some details – the creators of the costumes for the characters. We are also making prosthetics. I am doing my work with the director of photography and the artist’s storyboard”, he added Eggers.