Robert de Niro and Caitlyn Jenner “rostizarán” to Alec Baldwin

Celebrities such as Robert de Niro and Caitlyn Jenner come no bones to speak of … better said, roasting, it to your friend Alec Baldwin.

The actor will be the protagonist tomorrow night at the premiere for Latin america of the “Roast of Comedy Central”.

Baldwin, who has appeared on tapes like “Beetlejuice” and “Mission impossible” and is recognized for his mimicry of president of the united States Donald Trump, will take the stage of the Comedy Central Roast to listen to the truths of the people who best know him.

One of the surprises of the show, which airs at 21:00 hours Mexico is the participation of your daughter Ireland Baldwin who will not have a problem with talking with a series of practical jokes on the bad parenting of the actor.

The roast will be added to the comedian Jeff Ross and the winner of the Primetime Emmy Sean Hayes, among others.

“Don’t worry Alec, nothing of what is said this evening will be more cruel than the voice message that you left it to your daughter”, is heard to say to Hayes in the promo officer of the show.

The Roast of Comedy Central have had among its ranks celebrities like Justin Bieber, James Franco and the president Donald Trump.

