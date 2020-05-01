Rob, the controversial brother of the Kardashian

The life of the clan Kardashian-Jenner it is an open book, his reality show Keeping up with the Kardashian has followed very closely the life of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie. And despite the fact that the family might seem very close, what is certain is that there is a black sheep, this is the only male child of Kris Jennerthe controversial Rob Kardashian.

His real name is Robert Arthur appeared and a brief stint in the reality show. It is the fourth of the children that Kris had with Robert Kardashian and is famous for keep your relationship nothing nice to Kim.

Your way through the world of the show has been fleeting and nothing promising, in 2011, he participated in the program Dancing with the Stars and came to the end, was later one of the judges of Miss USA and that same year participated in a dating program. On the other hand, has tried to dabble in the world of business without success.

Your love life

Prior to being in your relationship more controversy with Blac ChynaRob of 35 years went out with Adrienne Bailon, a relationship that was documented in the famous reality. In 2012 he associated with Rita Ora, but it lasted very little. It was not until 2016 that he knew of his relationship with Chyna, with whom he has a son, a year later they separated and started a fight that led up to the social networks. In 2017, was banned from Instagram for posting photographs that are demanding of your ex as revenge.

The controversy with Kim

In 2015, threatened to launch a book which would tell the secrets to dirty to her sisters, were Kim and Kris, who warned him that they would take legal action against being published.

The relationship between Rob and Kim is very bad, he accuses her of being the source of all their ills and social networks have been attacked repeatedly. When warned that he would launch his book threatened to tell how it is that the socialite used to his daughter North for promoting the musical tour of Kanye West. He has also declared that the marriage of your sister is based on the money and advertising.

What is certain is that Rob never liked the fame or appear on television. Your health is another issue that has given much to talk about, in addition to diabetes, do not take care of what you eat and your overweight led him to have a strong depression.

His promising recovery

It was this year that things began to go better for Rob, on his Twitter account announced that he will return to the gym, and in one of the stories of Instagram that shared his sister Kim, he could see a figure more healthy.