Rob Kardashian 2020: it has been the transformation of Robert Kardashian Jr, the son of Kris Jenner

Of all the children that had Kris Jenner, were born 5 girls and only one boy: Rob Kardashian and just turned 33 years of age, being the man of the house since the death of their dad Robert Kardashian in 2003.

Rob Kardashian is the most enigmatic of the whole family. While her sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie have made their fortune and their businesses supported in the success of the reality tv family Keeping Up With The Kardashians, he has mostly lived in the shadows.

The transformation of Rob Kardashian, the brother of the Kardashians which always is hidden

Does not like to be exposed to on television or on social networks, especially after the scandalous relationship that she had with Blac Chyna, which, although ended in bad terms, he gave them to Rob the most sweet you have in your life: your daughter’s Dream.

Kris Jenner spent a loving congratulatory message in his profile of Instagram, sharing several photos of your child at different times.

“You really are the father, son, brother and wonderful friend and I am very proud of you… you’re always here for all of us and I thank God every day for blessing me with you. You are a great part of my heart and I love you so much”, wrote the proud mother.

Kris took the opportunity to share a photo of Rob in his childhood, while his dad Robert Kardashian carried him around on their shoulders.

Rob Kardashian with his dad, Robert Kardashian / Instagram

Her older sister, Kim Kardashian, also dedicated to him a tender message, remembering a birthday, celebrating in Las Vegas.

“Happy birthday, I love you too Rob. I remember this trip to Las Vegas as if it were yesterday. I hope that we can all celebrate together soon,” wrote the celebrity.

Even if you don’t like the idea of showing her life before the cameras, he is well aware that the family is the most important and that is why he always tries to spend time with their sisters.

In celebration of the Halloween 2019, Rob Kardashian surprised everyone by allowing herself to be photographed next to her sisters Kylie and Kendall.

His mom also made a photo with him at the costume party he organized in his house with all the family.

And despite his youth, has proven to be the best father to daughter Dream, and the best uncle to his nieces. In this image you have in arms to True, the daughter Khloé, when it was close to the age of 1 year old.

For a few years has had to struggle with your weight, but recently, u.s. media claimed that it is leading a healthier lifestyle today.

And in addition to focus entirely on raising her daughter, is also devoted to his brand of clothing Halway-Dead.

