Reappeared Michelle Obama and revolutionized the networks to clean face and natural hair

Michelle Obama is considered a woman leader in every sense. Both in the sphere of socio-political and cultural, his work as first lady of the united brought with it many advances and merit awards, all punctuated by his charismatic personality.

Michelle Obama, an icon of style and elegance. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

However, the wife of Barack Obama is also a true icon of styleand their elegance and intrinsic fascinates fashion designers and magazine editors. She even starred in the cover of Vogue on more than one occasion. Always impeccable and sophisticated, used to carry the stamp of glamour to every official event.

Michelle was four times the cover of Vogue in her days as first lady. (Photo: ANNIE LEIBOVITZ / VOGUE)

A few days ago, a photograph of you became trending topicbut not by his outfit designer or for your professional make-up: it was a capture of your tightly coiled hair to naturalwith that the people cheered instantly after seeing it so different.

The snapshot was taken in French Polynesia, where the obamas currently reside. It is public knowledge that a tropical and wet climate is definitely not a good ally fashionista.