QuarantinaAguilera: Christina Aguilera asks fans to mimic their looks from the past and this is the result

Christina Aguilera, it is one of the great divas that left us the music scene of the nineties and the year 2000, decades in which he produced his boom as an artist. Xtina, as she is known, has looked at its ‘reflection’ in old photos of promotions and album covers and it has happened a great idea to liven up the quarantine to his followers:

“I’ve been feeling super nostalgic during this time… and I see all the ‘fighters’ (as they are known to their entourage of admirers) calling me ‘Quarantina’ and I was thinking… we all deserve to feel like queens during this time even if we are not coming out. So I want to see your best looks of fashion or beauty of #Quarantine, inspired by some of my looks above. And let us arise, while we are at home”, proposed to the singer of ‘Feel this moment’ or ‘Moves like Jagger’ in your account of Instagram.

Aguilera has encouraged fans to use the hashtag ‘#QuarantinaAguilera’ to get the recreations of some of your pictures and most iconic.

As it has become fashionable to recreate some of the more famous pictures with the media that you have at home, fans of the singer have taken out their finest to get under the skin of this diva. Wigs, make-up reloaded in the style of a drag queen and sets explosives.

It has also been the singer herself has compiled some of the imitations that you most have liked.

Before holing up at home, the singer was in full promotion of the remake of ‘Mulan’where he is putting a voice to the main song of the movie, like it did in 1998 with the theme ‘Reflection’. In both cases, it has also been in charge of the version in Spanish.