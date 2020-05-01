#QuarantinaAguilera: a new and fun challenge viral rampage in the networking | Photos

The famous American singer Christina Aguilera has launched a creative challenge to raise the spirits of their fans in the quarantine for the coronavirus.

The challenge viral QuarantinaAguilera (in reference to the quarantine, and the name of the popular performer) consists of recreating the photos the more famous of the singer, as the covers of their albums or some of his music videos.

“I’ve been feeling super nostalgic during this time… And I see that all the fighters (well they call themselves fans of Aguilera) call me Quarantina, so I thought that… we all deserve to feel like queens during this time, although not leave the house,” said the interpreter.

“I want to see your best ‘looks’ of fashion and beauty inspired in some of my previous images,” he added.

The followers of Aguilera flooded the network with publications, accompanied by the tags #QuarantinaAguilera and #QuarantinaChallenge, in which paid homage to her music idol:

View this post on Instagram

In the morning When I wake up I'll go back to the girl I used to be But baby Not tonight!!! 💋💄🦾 💋Face art: @makeuprevolution @revolutionbeautyserbia Pride Cream Pigments Palette 💋Foundation: @maccosmetics @mac.usce Studio Fix NW15 💋Contour and highlight: @toofaced Sweet Peach Palette @sleekmakeup Highlighting Palette in Cleopatra’s Kiss 💋Lips: @sephorasrbija @sephora Cream Lip Stain in Red 💋Lashes: @ardellserbia @ardellbeauty Wispies and Mega Volume Individuals Song: Anikdote-Turn It up (NCS Release) @nocopyrightsounds Hair: @kokonadogradnjakose 👑 #makeup #makeupartist #faceart #transformation #transformationtuesday #morphebabe #anastasiabeverlyhills #christinaaguilera #xtina #album #albumcover #maccosmetics #sephora #alexandarcosmetics #revolutionbeautyserbia #makeuprevolution #makeupoftheday #makeuptutorial #makeuplooks #makeupideas #makeupvideos #blonde #wigs #QuarantinaAguilera #QuarantinaChallenge

A post shared by 👑 Aleksandar Perić 👑 (@alex.makeup.boss) on

View this post on Instagram

Xtina of course ❤️ #quarantinaaguilera

A post shared by Alex Morgan!!🌸 (@almorgann) on

For its part, the heartthrob of 2000 shared in your account a collection of publications that more have liked:

