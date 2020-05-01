QuarantinaAguilera: a new and fun challenge viral rampage in the networking | Photos

The famous American singer Christina Aguilera has launched a creative challenge to raise the spirits of their fans in the quarantine for the coronavirus.

The challenge viral QuarantinaAguilera (in reference to the quarantine, and the name of the popular performer) consists of recreating the photos the more famous of the singer, as the covers of their albums or some of his music videos.

“I’ve been feeling super nostalgic during this time… And I see that all the fighters (well they call themselves fans of Aguilera) call me Quarantina, so I thought that… we all deserve to feel like queens during this time, although not leave the house,” said the interpreter.

“I want to see your best ‘looks’ of fashion and beauty inspired in some of my previous images,” he added.

The followers of Aguilera flooded the network with publications, accompanied by the tags #QuarantinaAguilera and #QuarantinaChallenge, in which paid homage to her music idol:

For its part, the heartthrob of 2000 shared in your account a collection of publications that more have liked: