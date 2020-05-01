Prom dresses short or how Olivia Munn foot on the red carpet transformed into a butterfly

Chameleon-like is perhaps the adjective that best describes the style of Olivia Munnone of the Hollywood actresses who get their appearances always come with a surprise factor the bet on each occasion, by a distinct aesthetic and, what is more complicated, to match. With a project about to come out into the light, and in the middle of promoting, took part this Monday in the International Festival Series of Cannes to present The Rook, his new tv series gender thriller that, in the absence of official date yet, we know that will be released this summer, so it will not take in the view again to the interpreter on the small screen. Known to spare his fondness for the trends of the seasonhe went to this event with a short party dress white color with details that made him look like a fairy of the forests, as the design was covered by white lace and transparent tulle recreating butterfly wings.

A design fantasy that belongs to the firm Schiaparelli. In this case, the creation of the fable of Olivia is a design that is showed at the beginning of January last year in Paris for the Spring/summer collection 2018, but that, by its cut and colours it could pass for a work of this season. The actress completed the styling of the brand with some heels nude finished in a tip Louboutinjewels Graziela Gemsas the rings triangular; and a clutch rigid lined in fabric with applique of bright, the model Clemmie of Jimmy Choo.

Animal motifs not missing in the collections of Schiaparelli, who finds inspiration in the flora and fauna for their designs. Spots of leopard, tiger, snake or even flamingos were some of the reasons that stained his latest collection. But, in addition, insects and, especially the butterflies become the central element many of his creations, either in the form of stamped or embossed protruding on the fabric of the dress creating a 3D effect as if they really were placed on the fabric, as is the case of the dress that took the actress.

The original design, that the interpreter took his way, was the general approval of his followers that they did not do anything else other than to praise the creation steamy in the comments of the photo that Olivia went up to Instagram. “I love that dress,” “What ethereal”, “The dress is fire” or “The design is very artistic,” were some of the views you received in your publication making it clear, once more, that its strategy of risk by changing the style passing of trends in ethnic fabrics such classics as tweed or even transparencies tale, as well as the dress of Schiaparelli, is something that will it works on the red carpet.

As the firm did on your parade, the actress opts for a hairstyle messy of mane loose with a tousled, piece of Kiley Fitzgerald. As an injection of colour, accompanies her lips a shade garnet. A detail that contrasts with the rest of your beauty look very natural and devised by the makeup artist Carly Fisher.