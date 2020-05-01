PHOTOS Ridiculous of famous Hollywood crawling to sneak into a park

For 25 pesetas: Celebrities who pass by oblivious to the landfill. One two three, respond again… Rajoy. Yes. Àlex Pastor. And both. La Pelopony. How to forget it… If they thought they had already seen it all, quiet. There is always someone who exceeds the rest. To find the last example of lack of solidarity and jeta massive, we have to go to the U.S., Specifically to Los Angeles, mecca of the film Hollywood. There we find one of the actresses most famous californian of pure strain, Andie MacDowell, which has been ravaged by the paparazzi in an attitude ridiculous and embarrassing: sneaking in a park closed by a coronavirus with his dog and his daughters, with the intention of celebrating his 62nd birthday. Worst of all, that yes, is not so much the what, but the how.

How-How low can you go? Andie MacDowell, 62, and daughters Rainey Qualley, 30, and Margaret Qualley, 25, were photographed Friday climbing under a gate to exit the Audubon Center at Debs Park in Los Angeles. The trio reportedly went for a hike in the park even though it has been closed since April 10 (and will remain until April 30) due to the coronavirus pandemic — with signs posted in various places. Per Just Jared: "Andie took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (April 20) and seemed to deny that she and her daughters were at the park. In a now-deleted post she reportedly wrote, 'Both my girls are in Montana. They are not in LA.' Also, Andie has deleted her Twitter account."

The protagonist of films such as Trapped in time, 4 weddings and a funeral or Sex, lies and video tapes, among many others, made the papelón of his life and, probably, of the coronavirus. See crawling on the floor to avoid the fence of the park is one of those images that will be pursued for a long time. The series has been published in social networks, and causes laughter, outrage, and shame others.

Instead of confinement, some for what they need is a straitjacket. Mother of God.