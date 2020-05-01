Phoenix Dark’s little comics

The actress Olivia Munn has revealed that he was frustrated that Simon Kinberg , director of X-Men : Phoenix DarkI knew really little of the comics of the mutants Marvel .

It is no secret that Bryan Singer it has always adapted the characters of the X-men as wanted, without much regard to the material of the comics. It could be a problem, but recognize that X-Men (2000) and X-Men 2 (2003) are great movies like X-men: Days of the future past (2014), so while it knows how to direct and have a clear understanding of the essence of the characters perhaps it is not so important for you to know comics. But the producer of all the films of the mutants Marvel, Simon Kinbergwhich has led X-Men: Phoenix Dark and cast Josh Trank to end the disastrous Fantastic Four (2015). Neither has a clue comics. That is a little more worrying. Something that has commented on the actress Olivia Munn who played Psylocke / Mariposa Mental, in X-Men: Revelation (2016).

In a video that is circulating on social networks, you ask Olivia Munn if you are surprised at what a lot of people go crazy with the movies characters of comics. Answer is no, because she is equal. But he was surprised that when I was playing Psylocke in X-Men: Revelationthe director (Bryan Singer) and writer (Simon Kinberg), had no idea that his character he had a twin brother in the comics. She had to explain things of the comics and as a fan it was very frustrating.

if you have any doubts about marvel studios taking over the x-men franchise, just watch this short, 28 second clip of Olivia Munn discussing how little was known about the x-men at fox pic.twitter.com/znTvfOQK8U — roby loves the prequels (@iamthatroby) July 13, 2019

Now characters again Marvel .

X-Men: Phoenix Dark it was a small failure of the box office and the latest film that we will see of these characters before they come back to Marvel. Luckily Kevin Present executive producer of the UCM he has shown that he knows quite comics and know how to use them correctly.

Hopefully you remember that Psylocke / Butterfly Mental who so well interpreted Olivia Munn, is called Elizabeth “Betsy” Braddock and has a brother named Brian Braddock also known as Captain Britain, who on occasion came to replace it.