One of the actresses from ‘The Avengers’ unleashes controversy by refusing to quarantine by the coronavirus and other celebrities explode against it

The canadian Evangeline Lilly considered that the covid-19 is a “flu-respiratory” and that it would be an instrument of the government to gain more control over the population.

The canadian actress Evangeline Lilly, who epitomized the Wasp in the film ‘Ant-Man: man-ant’, has generated great controversy, stating that it is against the quarantine implemented due to the coronavirus and that he prefers the “freedom of life”.

Last week, Lily posted a picture of her “tea of the morning“on Instagram, noting that he continued with his usual routine. “I just leave my children in the camp gym. All hands were washed before entering. They are playing and laughing. As usual,” he wrote. For that reason, many internet users have criticized the actress, calling it “irresponsible”.

But Evangeline Lilly, who in addition to Wasp, also played Tauriel in the saga ‘The Hobbit’ or Kate Austen in the television series ‘the Missing’ (‘Lost’ or ‘Lost’, in Spain), responded to the criticism, saying that was against the measures taken by the U.S. Government, “Some people value their lives over freedom”, while “other prefer freedom over their lives. We all make our choices,” he wrote.

In another message, downplayed the covid-19, defining it as “a flu respiratory“. Also related to the coronavirus with the policy and that it would be an instrument of the Government to gain more control over the population. “At this time we are too close to martial law” in the U.S., “always something happens in election years“the american nation, were some of the answers you wrote.

“I don’t care about your freedom”

Among the people who have criticized the stance of Evangeline Lilly are celebrities such as british actress Sophie Turner, who incarnated to Sansa Stark in the series ‘Game of thrones‘. “Stay at home, don’t be stupid, although value more, your freedom above… I do not know, what of your health? I don’t care about your freedom, you might be infecting vulnerable people around you doing that,” Turner said in a video posted on his account Instagram, not to mention Lilly directly.

Other people even have asked that Marvel Studios take measures against the interpreter of the Wasp and the delete of the franchise. The portal We Got This Covered, that publishes news of the film world, citing anonymous sources reported that Marvel is seriously considering breaking their relationship with Lilly once they finished their contractual obligations, due to the controversy regarding the coronavirus.