Olympic champion Maroney calls for life imprisonment to a doctor for sexual abuse • The New Journal

The gymnast McKayla Maroney, olympic champion in London-2012, said Wednesday that the former doctor of the american team Lawrence Nassar, accused of sexual abuse of 140 adolescents, deserves life imprisonment.

“He abused my self-esteem, he abused my body and left scars on my mind that can never heal,” wrote Maroney in a letter to a court in Michigan, who on Thursday will issue a verdict in one of the cases Nassar.

“Larry Nassar deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Maroney, one of the gymnasts who denounced the actions of one of the medical team for more than 20 years.

The mother of McKayla Maroney also sent a letter to that court in which he criticizes vehemently the American Federation of Gymnastics, trapped in the confusion and accused of turning a blind eye, but also to the united States Olympic Committee (USOC).

“Our daughter was abandoned by the American Federation, the University of Michigan and the Olympic Committee, no one in the USOC contacted me, never to my husband or daughter to know how it was going, or even to apologize,” lamented the mother.

It also reviewed the impact of the case on his daughter, who revealed that Nassar’s moved at the age of 13 years and in the Olympic Village of the London 2012 Olympic Games, where McKayla Maroney won a team gold.

“Became, was a high-level athlete, cheerful, and positive, and became a young adult, depressed, sometimes with thoughts of suicide,” said his mother.

Last month, mr. Nassar was charged 22 times for sexual assault and pleaded guilty to seven of those charges.

He also pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of child pornography offences for which it is being sentenced to 60 years in prison.