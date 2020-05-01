Olivia Munn lambasting Tarantino and the brothers Affleck| Sexenio

Since the rise of the movement MeToo, various of the defendants by any situation of sexual harassment or sexual abuse has happened in the industry hollywood stars have suffered the consequences of their actions inappropriate.

Other of the linked under these same accusations have proven his innocence, and passed the episode. However, some of the people related to any complaint or demand have gone unnoticed in the middle and have not experienced any consequence.

Such is the case of Quentin Tarantino, Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, who in their time were linked to alleged actions of sexual harassment. At the time, there were no evidence against them nor gave them legal follow up or media to their cases. For this reason, these figures were strongly criticized by the actress Olivia Munn.

Olivia Munn is currently on promotional tour for his most recent fiction television The Rook (2019), by which has had a significant amount of interviews in the last few weeks, however, one of them took the opportunity to express themselves with a clear sense of injustice on the cases without resolution of the movement MeToo.

“Most people, when it fails, you have to go back to the end of the queue and make the ascent back to the top. But then there are this kind of men that when they fail they simply say: Sorry, my fault; and simply return to their previous position,” mentioned Olivia Munn in an interview with BuzzFeed News.

In this way, Munn he explicitly pointed to Tarantino and to the brothers Affleck. About the filmmaker of Tennessee, the actress recalled how he had publicly stated his wisdom about the actions of the producer of the film Harvey Weinstein, as well as the denunciation of Uma Thurman on a crash course planned against him in the shooting of Kill Bill (2003-2004).

On Ben and Casey Affleckthe interpreter showed the cover-up of the actors on the behavior of Weinstein, as well as claims of sexual harassment to the eldest of the brothers.