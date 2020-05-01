Olivia Munn criticizes Quentin Tarantino and Ben and Casey Affleck to continue with their lives despite the accusations

The movement MeToo and the scandal of Harvey Weinstein for the cases of harassment and sexual abuse continue to be very present to this day. In the wake of some of the accusations that came to light thanks to the movement, Olivia Munn has criticised the lack of consequences for the actions of Quentin Tarantino and the brothers Affleck.

The actress of ‘Predator’ is immersed in the presentation of his new series, ‘The Rook’, and during an interview with BuzzFeed News he has criticized both by director Quentin Tarantino as the brothers Ben and Casey Affleck for the allegations against them for sexual harassment. Munn ensures that the problem is that their careers have not suffered any consequence, and have simply moved on without any effort.

“Most people, when it fails, you have to go back to the end of the queue and make the ascent back to the top. But then there are this kind of men that when they fail they simply say, ‘Oops, sorry, my fault’ and return to your previous position”.

Quentin Tarantino acknowledged that he had been sufficiently aware of the behavior of Harvey Weinstein and failing to act in consequence at the time. He was also charged for Uma Thurman to cause a car accident during the filming of ‘Kill Bill’. For its part, both Ben Affleck as Casey Affleck has been accused of sexual harassment and in the case of Ben Affleck being aware also of the behavior of Weinstein. As our own Olivia Munn asserted, the three have continued to work at a high level.

Olivia Munn loud voice,

This is not the first time that the actress is silent on this topic. During the filming of the movie ‘Predator’, Munn alerted Fox that one of the actors hired had been convicted of a sexual offence. The scene in which Steven Wilder Striegel appeared with the actress herself was finally removed from the tape, but she said have felt ignored and isolated during the process, and the promotion of the film.