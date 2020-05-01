Oh Katie Holmes left the gray hairs! Did you like it?

The ex of Tom Cruise was shocked in the last Paris Fashion Week with a very natural look and her first gray hair visible. What trend or neglect? Have a read of this note and sacá to your own conclusions.

Katie Holmes in her first appearance with gray hair. Photo: Fotonoticias

Your bank account would exceed US$ 30,000,000 of dollars. In addition, you have an entourage of stylists who die for their care. However, Katie Holmes stunned in the parade of Chloé at Paris Fashion Week with a new look that few celebrities are encouraged to bring: their own gray hair.

“What is more surprising is that just she is known in the world of fashion by maintaining a style very careful and not left to chance. However, in his last appearances at major events we were struck by to be increasingly natural” notes Marité Rizzo, editor of fashion For You.

Paris Fashion Week, with a look Mujercitas. Photo: Fotonoticias

Katie Holmes: the FORMER perfect child

Since 2012 the actress Dawson”s Creek made public his divorce with Tom Cruise, year after year we were able to see it more free and empowered.

In fact, two weeks ago, the tabloids in New York were surprised to see her walking through the Big Apple with a runner high, zero makeup, and all the nail Polish chipped. While many paparazzi thought they had “stolen” a picture is not desired, the reality is that Katie chose to stop worrying about your image.

So, very releasedKatie Holmes arrived at the runway of Chloé with a look at the best style “little women”. Divine, she chose a dress of picture liberty reminiscent of the 40’s, long midi, a cloak of tweed and bootie short. And as well, far from the majestic outfit that we had used -and the stilettos that we see on the red carpet-the new girlfriend of Jamie Foxx premiered publicly its hoary white.

Gray: what new trend or neglect?

Katie Holmes will go down in history as one of the first of the litter of Hollywood stars who encouraged the white hair.

However, before other actresses such as Jessica Biel -who attended the Golden Globes wearing a roots gray – or model Chrissy Teigen stunned with this look. “The trend that is coming up is to be natural. However, the cana is a hair more hard and at times it is energized… and the women also want them to stay nice, aesthetic and neat”, he explains Juan Manuel Cativaowner BAD Barber.

Katie shows proud his transition from brunette to gray. Photo: Fotonoticias

According to this famous stylist, the best alternative to lead the transition of hair colouring to one full of gray hair is by applying a shampoo matizador color violet. “You will pigmentando the hair to lift off the yellow and leave white and shiny -clarifies Cativa.-

And then obviously you can apply straightening, keratin and treatments for the hair to be more healthy. Although it is now used back to nature, you can accompany this process to take care of the hairthat looks so healthy and cute”.

With gray hair or not, Katie Holmes looks beautiful… Because you feel happy with his look. What do you guys think?