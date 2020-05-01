Nikki Bella is not ready to formalize your new relationship

After all the drama that she lived with John Cena former fighter is not ready to put a label to your new love affair

After starring in one of the great tragedies of the past year in the chronicle of social be separated from the also John Cena wrestler just a few days of that wedding with the both they were going to put the finishing touch to your love story, a shocking event that was followed by several unsuccessful attempts of reconciliation, Nikki Bella enjoys these days of a beautiful and seemingly flexible relationship with the dancer Artem Chigvintsev, which has not hesitated to commend most heartily in the latest episode of your podcast.

“It is a cook’s incredible… Is a lover of amazing. And in addition is responsible for many tasks in the house, so that I could not be more satisfied“ he confessed the also tv star at the time who confirmed that the couple already lives together under the same roof. However, Nikki lost no time in getting defensive when you are questioned about the title that puts him officially to his companion.

“No, I don’t want to say that it is my boyfriend because I’m not ready yet“, has responded sharply to reveal their desire to enjoy their company without too many ties and, above all, without the pressure that often lead to dating, as such.

The sister of the also fighter Brie Bella has taken advantage of the circumstance to reflect on the double standards -and criticize it harshly – with which certain sectors of the public, analyzing this kind of affairs to informal depending on whether it is a man or a woman that the protagonist, especially because they tend to be the latter who, in this sense, they carry almost all of the disapproval and the attacks more and more cruel.

“I feel that the women who are in my situation, that is to say that, in principle, just want to have fun without committing too much, are forced to define their relationship or turn it into something more serious, at the risk of being called ‘bitches’ or something like that. Why can’t we enjoy something that doesn’t have to be exclusive, without the need of tags?“ he explained in the same conversation.

