Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev made their relationship official

After the feisty professional the WWE and model, Nikki Bella broke the last year of his relationship of six years with John Cena the love has turned to return to his life, as confirmed her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev, her partner on Dancing with the Stars.

Nikki posted a photo of her and her new boyfriend, in which he wrote: “Well, after the end of the season. The first thing that I’ll talk about this Wednesday… Oh and all the pictures of the paparazzi”.

Bella opens the podcast of her sister on Wednesday, talking about his relationship.

Just last month, Nikki told Extra that was looking for someone with a “good personality” and it seems that already found in Artem. In that same video, he announced that he would retire from the WWE.

“I felt too big for this, so I said why am I doing this, I don’t feel well,” said Bella 35 years of age.