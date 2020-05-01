Miranda Kerr shows her amazing legs from the bed to Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous supermodel australian Miranda Kerr, best known for having been one of the angels of Victoria’s Secret from 2007 to 2013, and for being the first australian to do so, has published a fotogarfía on its Instagram official that has impacted his 12.2 million followers.

On this occasion, the model impressed everyone in the social network with one of its best attributes, it is her long and shapely legs, then showed them to boldly n a photograph that raised the temperatua of their fans.

In the publication, the beautiful woman appears in his bed lying down watching a tv a bit old, but what is most striking are their long and beautiful legs with which he captivated the catwalk of Victoria’s Secret.

Go that knows how to pose, as it appears in a way that I can not avoid being the center of attention, with a pair of shoes with leopard print, which make her look provocatively her slender figure.

The photograph features more than 160 thousand likes, as well as a large amount of comments where users do not stop halagarla and demonstrate the great affection and appreciation that we have. Even some of the other models are dedicated to telling positive things, between what we say: “Queen”, “Beautiful”, “Awesome”, among many other signs of support.

It is worth mentioning that Miranda has also worked with Natalie Portman and is the ambassador of fashion for the australian firm David Jones. Kerr started her modeling career at the age of 13, in 1997, when he participated in a competition held by Dolly Magazine and Impulse Fragrances, which he won.

On may 13, 2010, Forbes reported that Miranda was ranked no.No. 9 among The 10 Top Models best paid in the world, with an annual income of $ 3.5 million. The June 14, 2012, Miranda was ranked no.No. 7 of “The 10 Top Models best paid in the world”, with an annual income of $ 4 million.