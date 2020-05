MEXICO CITY.- Michelle Obama, former first Lady of the united States, will host a moderated conversation of questions and answers the next 13 of April at the National Auditorium.

Through a press release, Ocesa reported that the moderator of the event will be announced soon, in addition to VIP tickets to the event will have a meet & greet to interact with the wife of the former president Barack Obama.

Tickets will be on sale from march 11 through the system Ticketmaster.