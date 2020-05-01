Michelle Obama will read stories to children during the quarantine

Michelle Obama, former first lady of the united States, joined an initiative of readings for children during the quarantine by the pandemic Covid-19.

Read aloud a picture book every Monday, from April 20 and until the 11th of may. The readings of Michelle Obama will be broadcast live through the pages of PBS Kids on Facebook (click here) and YouTube (go here). Also for the page of Facebook of Penguin Random House (go here).

To see the readings, you have to enter the channels mentioned above at noon (Eastern time U.s.) and the 11:00 to.m. center time of Mexico.

When Malia and Sasha Obama were girls, Michelle read to them stories before bedtime. Through their social networks, relates that he found “great joy” in the rediscovery of the favorite books of his daughters and those are the ones that will read to the children.

“The time I spent reading it back out with them, recreating voices for our favorite characters, and that sense of pride when they themselves began to recognize and read words is something that we appreciate until the day of today”.

The first reading was The Gruffalo. Watch the video here.

Michelle Obama and Laura Bush give message to millions

Michelle Obama also made an appearance along with Laura Bush during the transmission of the concert organized by Lady Gagathe WHO and Global Citizen: One World: Together At Home.

They recognized the “courage” of the american people during these times of crisis and noted that “during this time of social distance we have never been closer.” They expressed their gratitude to the health workers, pharmacists, janitors, those who work in supermarkets and in the food supply chain.

“You are the our fabric of our country and his strength will carry us through this crisis,” said Laura Bush.

“The days ahead will not be easy, but our global family is strong. We will continue to be here for each other and we will overcome this crisis. Together. Thank you,” he added Michelle Obama.

