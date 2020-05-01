Michelle Obama reads children’s stories during the quarantine | People | Entertainment

The former first lady of the united States Michelle Obama undertook an initiative to share readings with the children from all over the world, those who remain in their homes due to the quarantine.

Since Monday of this week, Obama made the reading of stories online, a space to which he has called ‘Mondays with Michelle Obama’ (Monday’with Michelle Obama’), because that has chosen this day to perform the activity. What will make up the next 11 of may.

Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books and PBS Kids announced last Friday that former first lady read some of his books for children, as a collaboration with these organizations.

Obama also shared his enthusiasm for this initiative through a press release. “As a little girl, I loved to read aloud (…) And when I became a mother, I found so much joy to share the magic of telling stories with my own children, and then, as First Lady, with children everywhere.”

The first reading took place, on Monday last, was the story ‘The Gruffalo’. Live streaming achieved immediately, hundreds of ‘likes’ on Facebook. She joins other famous people who have decided to accompany other readings during the quarantine, among them, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, or Demi Lovato.

“At this time, when so many families are so stressed, I’m excited to give the children the opportunity to practice your reading and listen to some wonderful stories and give parents and caregivers a much needed break,” added Michelle Obama.

The broadcasts can be seen each Monday, at noon, through the pages of Facebook and YouTube, PBS KIDS, and the page of Facebook of the publisher Penguin Random House. (E)