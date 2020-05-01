Michael Jordan met Dennis Rodman in bed with Carmen Electra

The documentary Michael Jordan, The Last Dance has captivated the public, because in the past few days have revealed an endless number of anecdotes about various characters from the NBA this time it was the turn of Dennis Rodman who was found in bed with Carmen Electra.

During an interview in Good Morning America, Michael Jordan revealed what could be the third episode of the series. The ultimate point of reference of the Bulls he pointed out that some time ago he found his ex-partner, Dennis Rodman in the bed in a situation a little uncomfortable.

The story began when Rodman had requested permission from the coach Phil Jackson, to go on holiday to Las Vegas and unwind for a couple of days; however, Jordan did not agree.

“You’ll see Philbut if you let him go you will not see again,” was the response of the 23 I could not believe the request of the Worm.

Michael Jordan he was right because Rodman not returned when it should.

“We had to go to get your ass out of bed. I’m not going to tell what I had in that bed or where I was or things like that,” he told Michael.

And one of the figures which support and recalls that story in Las Vegas is the actress Carmen Electra, who was with Rodman in the room.

“They knocked on the door and it was Michael Jordan. I hid. I didn’t want to see me as well and I got behind the couch with the sheets over,” revealed the actress, who for a time was the wife of Dennis.