McKayla Maroney on the abuse of Nassar: “I Thought I die”

The trial against Larry Nassarthe doctor of the gymnastics equipment for american, tap your order in a court in Michigan. Is exposed to between 40 and 125 years in prison for the charges of having abused allegedly of more than 140 girls for almost twenty years. Among them, the big star of Rio 2016, Simone Bill, which was the last to take the step to recognize the indignities to which he would have subjected the doctor, who already has been sentenced to 60 years for child pornography offences.

Brave, by the court have been parading 105 of their victims. With stories that put the willies. “I thought to die that night”, declared in writing by McKayla Maroney recalling a trip to Tokyo in which Nasser would have administered a sleeping pill. When he woke up, he was trying to abuse it. “It is not a doctor, is a pedophile. Has left Me mental scars that will not disappear ever”, warned Maroney, today at 22 years of age, who was olympic champion in team and silver in show jumping at London 2012.

BRENDAN MCDERMID (REUTERS)



Nasser (54 years), bowed and sunk, already pleaded guilty to ten offences. And asked the judge, Rosemarie Aquilina, that could stop the statements. In a letter, complained of the “media circus”. “It can be hard to what you’re listening to here, but nothing is so hard as they held up their victims for thousands of hours,” replied the judge.

Statements like Jamie Dantzscher, heading directly to Nasser in the room. “I manipulaste for that I thought you were good, you asked for help and I agredías sexually again and again, just to satisfy your twisted pleasure”, he snapped the bronze medalist team in Sydney 2000.

The trial is taking, in addition, other consequences. USA Gymnastics, the Federation, has announced that the Selection is not to train more at the ranch of Martha and Bela Karolyi in Huntsville, in Texas. The center of elite where they have forged the medals from years ago, and where Bill, Aly Raisman or Maroney reported to be victims of the abuses of Nassar.