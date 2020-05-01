McKayla Maroney could be fined for speaking out against their abuser

The sexual abuse scandals does not stop, on this occasion the gymnast McKayla Maroney is the one who raises the voice against the abuse and injustice that he lived in the national team of gymnasts from the united States.

What happened was that she was sexually abused by the doctor Larry Nassar who had a history of this type. McKayla received a compensation of 1.25 million dollars for what has happened, however, part of the agreement was that she also had to sign a NDA, a NDA is a contract that prevents you from legally to speak about a topic of way, public or private, in this case, he was forbidden to speak of the abuse suffered.

However, McKayla Maroney did the right thing today. He spoke about what happened on Larry Nassar and about the shameful THINGS that he was forced to sign. Not only that, but also is suing the association of gymnastics of the united States and the united states Olympic Committee.

The worst of this is that that NDA would prevent you from talking in the judgment of sentence of Nassar, which will be held this week. You could be fined up to 100 thousand dollars which is terrible, she should be able to talk about these abuses without any fear or reprisal.

On top of this, it is claimed that the organizations did nothing to prevent or stop Nassar, as he was well known and had years of allegations of such unacceptable abuses.

McKayla is very brave to come out to say this. She was olympic champion and a champion of the world and the abuses of this doctor led her to contemplate killing yourself, as stated.

Unacceptable. Time’s Up!