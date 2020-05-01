Margaret Qualley, of once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and why should you get to know her

“I want to thank you at the feet of Margot Robbie… at the foot of Margaret Qualley”. Well said Brad Pitt in one of his speeches of thanks after winning the award for Best supporting Actor for his participation in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The man made a mockery to the fetishism of foot you have the director Quentin Tarantino and how many minutes of tape were dedicated at the feet of both actresses, mainly of Margaret Qualley.

Margaret Qualley © Ernesto Ruscio

The actress, unlike Robbie, it is not so well known, and many saw it for the first time in once Upon a Time, but has already had a significant career in film and television.

Margaret Qualley he was born on the 23rd of October 1994 in Montana. She is the daughter of actress and model Andie MacDowellso thanks to it he became interested in cinema and in the world of modeling. When I was a child she studied ballet and a large part of his life was dedicated to becoming a ballerina, but at the age of 16 he decided to renounce that and become a model.

Margaret Qualley © Foc Kan

That year she modeled during New York Fashion Week for Alberta Ferreti, a year after for Valentino and Chanel in Paris Fashion Week, and has posed for Vogue, Vanity Fair, Nylon, and many more. She is currently part of IMG Models and One Models Barcelona.

His first role was at the age of 18 in the tape Palo Alto Gia Coppola. She was chosen to appear after someone saw her visiting the set. After that, he won recognition for her role as Jill Garvey in The Leftovers. Subsequent to that appeared alongside Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in The Nice Guys, and formed part of the failure of Death Note made by Netflix.

Margaret Qualley © picture alliance

The actress has had several roles, but 2019 was its year thanks to your participation in the mini-series Fosse/Verdonfor which he received the Emmy for Best supporting Actress in a Limited Series, and was part of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which gave him international recognition.

Margaret Qualley © Theo Wargo

She is currently promoting her tape My Salinger Year, which starred with Sigourney Weaver. The tape follows a woman who begins working as the responsible of answering the e-mail of the author J. D. Salinger, and who eventually wants to become a writer.

For now I have more projects in the future, but no doubt we will see it more often on the screen. The actress has not stopped working since he entered the industry as well who has much to give.