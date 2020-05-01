Look at this Rachel Castle, the woman who became viral by its imitiaciones

The woman with the 5 thousand imitations changed its name.

Raquel Castillo, the woman who became known in format meme after participating in a program of musical talents, he now lives in a present that is linked to the world of communications in Peru.

So what left to see a user of Facebook, who revealed that the wife of the 5 thousand imitations (including Christina Aguilera and Myriam Hernandez) finally achieved his dream of working in the media and is now an animator of a local channel in peru.

At the same time, Rachel Castle now calling Rachel Castle and also launched their own means of communication: the “channel Connects Teve Castle” on YouTube.