Lily Collins fills us with tenderness in Instagram ¡Mirala!

The british actress, Lily Collins, is known for her great beauty and charisma, in addition to having an elegance that reminds us of the actresses of the past, and that he detonates his English roots, in addition to his immense talent.

Lily Collins looks like a princess in Instagram



The star of “Mirror, Mirror”, where she played snow White, delighted us with the most adorable content Instagram when you publish a video with your new puppy, who just adopted.

“World, get to know the baby Redford. I could not be more grateful because this little came into our lives from @loveleorescue,” wrote Lily Collins of 30 years age.

Lily Collins, winner of the Hollywood Film Awards in 2016 by “Rules Dont Appy”, he shared the sweet video at the request of his followers who were delighted with the photo of the small Redford who shared the day before.

“Oh, he is ADORABLE! Congratulations on your perrijo, Lily” / “¡¡I am so happy that you have found them!!”, were some of the comments from fans of Lily Collins.

A “PRINCESS OF INSTAGRAM”

With more than 18 million followers, Lily Collins is all a “princess of Instagram”, and demonstrates it by showing off your luxurious life style and costumes which makes the whole socialite dies of envy.

You may also be interested in: Ninel Conde, what the ice queen? Look at his SEXY outfit of winter

Daughter of the singer, Phil CollinsLily Collins was interested in art since very little and has had great success in his film career.

Recently, she starred in two films-biographical; “Tolkien” on the life and work of the author of the “Lord of the Rings” and “Portrait of a killer”on the crimes of serial killer Tedd Bundy, played by Zac Efron.

We could also see Lily Collins in the miniseries of BBC, “The Wretched”, a new adaptation of the Victor Hugo novel, where she played Fantine, the character that won him an Oscar as “Best supporting Actress” to Anne Hathaway in 2013.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isQGHwWyJ6k(/embed)

Follow us on instagram and find out the news trend of the week.