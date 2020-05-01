Lily Collins captivates her fans posing in the tub without clothes!

The famous actress british-estadounidese Lily Collins has given a lot of what to talk about during the last few months, this after his participation in the ribbon ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ which brought to life the fearsome serial killer Ted Bundy.

It should be noted that the young actress had never had such a role of this nature, since it is recognized for roles in films very familiar, as ‘A possible dream’ where she was the sister of the famous protagonist.

Now Lily Collins has shown that it is no longer a girl, as it has dazzled their fans with an incredible photograph that left him spellbound to his millions of fans in Instagram.

Lily Collins gives a sensual bath

The beautiful and talented actress caused a tremendous impact on social networks, as he broke his usual habit and posted a burning picture that showed that is as sensual as the stars most popular Hollywood.

In the photograph you can see while taking a relaxing but provocative bathing in a bathtub, leaving you with the mouth open to all its fans, as they fell in love with all the combine sensuality with her beauty, as it possesses one of the faces most angelic in the world of cinema.

It was only a matter of time for that photography got an impressive amount of likes, because Lily Collins does not usually publish pictures of this kind, but without doubt, it was very well accepted by their followers, who asked for more photos of this type.

“Placing it all”.

This was the phrase that Lily Collins used to accompany the burning photograph, which currently has nearly 700,000 likes, so that the beautiful actress has already become a trend in social networks.

For the moment Lily Collins has not been informed of any new project in the coming months, but, no doubt thanks to this photo will cause a lot of impact with his new appearance on the big screen.

