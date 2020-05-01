Les Luthiers remind Mundstock, your “model in the art of humor” – News Last-minute Guatemala

Two days ago, died one of the founding members of Les Luthiers, Marcos Mundstock. And today his teammates have wanted to pay a tribute in a long and emotional text, that collects statements and that it is also fun in their memories of who they consider their “model in the art of humor.”

“Slow” in his time, which was late to everything, but “swift and immediate in your responses whether it is a discussion, a crossing of the jokes, or, in particular, of the need to generate immediate and ingenious reactions to an unforeseen event during the show”, as highlighted by Carlos López Puccio.

A “humorist, brilliant, creator of magnificent texts in prose; unforgettable characters and masterly lyrics”, pointing to the only founding member remaining in the current lineup of Les Luthiers, Jorge Maronna.

It was, he says, “the actor most versatile of the entire group, safe and of great presence, and a speaker out in series, with a beautiful timbre of voice and a so intelligent and sensitive to underline the meaning of the texts”.

“We’re going to miss a lot of the voice Frames, the weight of the stage, so that it produced in the audience his single appearance, even before you utter the first word. And the magic that was generated when you read their texts,” says for its part, Roberto the day before yesterday.

It was precisely the day before yesterday, which was as a substitute in the group from 2015, which replaced Mundstock last year when he fell ill. And today remember your help to adapt to a language of comedy is very different, the Les Luthiers. “Your affectionate approach, as equals, with me and with all of the newest members, contributed to that never had any crack on the stage”.

It also tells a story that illustrates very well the capacity of improvisation of Mundstock. “One night, at a function, was playing a politician who, in the name of the President, he asked a musician to a modification of the national anthem. Suddenly was heard in the theatre, a siren of the police, who came in from the outside. Matter-of-factly, Mark said to the musician: ‘Hurry up, already reaching the President’”.

His was the authorship of the never written Book of style Les Luthiers, “which marked the space from what was to what could be,” says López Puccio, who came to the training comic musical in 1971. “It was a critical spirit, which served me as a reference. Lucid, always smart, always interesting to listen to (even on the occasions that we were not in agreement)” and also your “partner critical and more terrible.”

“We wanted to and respected him, although, infidencia, in the treatment loving him out Peladín and I Noses. This nickname that he invented confirms, definitely, your lack of wit”, he adds.

Maronna shows his admiration for “his clarity of thinking, your honesty and your sincerity”. “I am proud to have composed music for many of its creations (…). And I’m proud even more to have been your friend,” says Maronna, who met Mundstock in the choir of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Buenos Aires, in march of 1965.

“In addition to miss it in the theater, I’m going to yearn for the fun times and relaxed that I shared off the stage with my dear friend of a lifetime”.

Also Horacio Tato Turano, who came to Les Luthiers in 2000, recalls both his career as a professional as the personal. Your “naturally absolute” on the stage, and “his constant vocation by playing with language, creating associations or plays on words”.

“One day, in Spain, asked me: ‘How do you say bad breath in basque?. Seeing my expression is disconcerted, replied: Bilbao (by vile fog)”. And he is convinced that even absent, his imprint will always be on stage when the coronavirus will allow them to resume the functions.

A close relationship that they enjoyed least the newest members of Les Luthiers: Tomas Mayer-Wolf and Martin O’connor, who entered the group as alternates in 2015 and 2012, respectively.

Mayer-Wolf recalls the first thing that Mundstock told to get to their proof: “finally another bare!”. “He was always very approachable, very human. Never the success was raised to the head, despite its history and prestige. Like other luthiers, always treated me as an equal”.

Will miss his talks of opera and football and he especially remembers his journey “under the rain going to the Camp Nou to watch a match of Barcelona versus Arsenal”.

A hobby, football, also highlights Martin O’connor, who reminds Mundstock was a fan of european football and accompanied him many times at matches in Spain.

“What I miss very much, and today I find it very sad and hard to believe that I will not enjoy all those moments,” says O’connor, who defines his partner as a “humble, hard-working and demanding with myself”.

And he thought: “Today, despite the pain, I feel a huge happiness for having fulfilled that dream and to achieve being part of this group mythical that Marcos contributed to the founding”.

“What would you say today to Mark?”, the question the day before yesterday. “Simply: Thank You. Thank you for having helped to create something so wonderful, and for letting me be a part of that creation.”

*EFE