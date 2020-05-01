Katie Holmes with jeans tobilleros and white sneakers

The style of Katie Holmes.

So master the basics of the spring.

Katie Holmes has been an icon of style for over two decades. In 1998, when it premiered the television series that made him jump to fame, ‘Dawson Grows’, as it became an international phenomenon. Has had some years better than others, and several relationships already completed as her marriage to Tom Cruise (the father of her daughter Suri) and a courtship of several year with Jamie Foxx that ended recently. Last year we talked a lot of her because of her impeccable looks to both red carpet as street. It seems that in 2020 will follow the same path, at least in that ‘outfit’ of the day is concerned.

Is already wearing some of the trends of the spring that we launched today, as the pleated skirt of leather or the cardigan. Nor will they resist the garments that are successful among the famous around the world as the sneakers Veja. But we already know that in order to mark the difference with your style is essential to have a series of basic timeless that always work and will work regardless of the seasons that they pass. Those that can you save at any time and that it fit with absolutely everything. So you can assign the role to that piece of clothing trend that stands out and makes it seem like that is going to last.

Gtres

This time the actress has chosen some pants that already carry several seasons giving that talk and that will continue. We refer to the cowboys tobilleros. They are comfortable, versatile and also favor a lot because when you leave this part of the body to view, create an optical effect that elongates the figure providing some centimeters of more.

The has combined with the star of the flat shoes, the shoes white. Those that you can put on with jeans as it does Katie, but also with a dress boho, a midi skirt or even your look of wedding. The possibilities are almost endless. Finally, the actress has added a coat marbled and a great hand bag brown leather.