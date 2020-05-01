Katie Holmes was afraid of being close to the doll during the recording – Spoiler Time

The protagonist in the film of terror admitted that he wanted to be alone with him.

In Brahms: The Boy IIthe family is composed by Liza, Are and your son Jude moves to the mansion Heelshire, until there all normal, but everything is complicated when the boy befriends the doll Brahms and things very macabre start to happen.

In an interview with Bloody Disgustingthe actress admitted that “it’s creepy. They did an amazing job with that doll, did not want to be alone with him. It was very strange. Towards the end I thought ‘what am I doing queue for the catering behind a doll?’. I think that is really alive.”

Also, about the sequel of The Boy (2016) noted: “They’re going to be at the edge of their seats all the time. In truth, I do not mean to say.” With the direction of William Brent Bell, Katie Holmes (Batman Begins), Owain Yeoman (The Mentalist) and Christopher Convery (Stranger Things) leading the cast of the film which will be released April 9, in Latin america.