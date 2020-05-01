Katie Holmes talks about her divorce from Tom Cruise, and not with too much affection, by the way

It’s been almost 8 years since the divorce of one of the couples most famous of Hollywood and it seems that it was yesterday. In a recent interview for the magazine InStyle, Katie Holmes has reflected on the years after the stormy divorce the father of his daughter of 14 years, Tom Cruise, and describes him as “intense”.

“This time it was intense. I drew a lot of attention and had a little girl over it. We had some funny moments in public. Many people which I knew not became my friends and helped us, and that is what I love in the city”, revealed to the media.

The actress continued on to tell how he be the center of attention at that time: “Obviously, as a public person, I have received a lot of attention in different periods of my life. And when you have a lot of attention, sometimes you don’t want to leave the house because it is too”.

Katie is in a professional time very well, with the release of movies Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret while preparing to direct Rare Objects and he did know how excited he is. “You can devour you by what other people think, but suddenly you decide to do things on your own terms. I feel that I am finally discovering that. I’m getting projects that I want to do and just relaxing a bit. I have been for a long time, and I’m still here! I can’t believe it”.

Celebrity american, which until recently maintained a long relationship with the also actor Jamie Fox, only has good words for his daughter Suri, his true love: “I love it very much. My biggest goal has always been to encourage their individuality. Make sure that is one hundred percent herself, and that strong, safe, and able”.