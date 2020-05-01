Katie Holmes breaks silence on her divorce with Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise have formed one of the relations most media at the start of the 2000s, which is why their divorce caused great impact in the entertainment industry. Years after the controversial separation, the actress of ‘Batman’ finally breaks the silence about your break up with the actor in ‘Mission impossible’ through an interview for In Style.

According to the actress, this was a very ‘intense’ in your life, because had to deal with the attention he had ever received throughout his career, preventing her from even leaving their own home. “It was a lot of attention, so to add that we had a girl. When you have that level of attention, you can not even leaving your home” continued Holmes, “You may feel consumed by what people think, but suddenly you decide to go on your own way. I think that in the end what I discovered,” confessed Katie Holmes to In Style.

The relationship between Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes met in 2005 and months later got to know that they were expecting their first child, reason for which, they decided to commit, and by 2006 the couple welcomed Suri, his daughter. Months after the happy couple married in Italy.

After six years of a solid marriage, Holmes and Cruise were involved in a great controversy, as the actress said to People that was in the process of divorce, something which, Tom Cruise didn’t have any knowledge; however, some time later it was announced that the divorce ended to materialize and the couple came to an agreement for the custody of Suri.