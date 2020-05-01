Kaitlyn Denver wants to become the new Batgirl

Oh Wow, Batman! Everything seems to indicate that after the good reception that has had Birds of Prey, a new actress that wants to be integrated into the DCEU as Batgirl.

But, who is it? The possible lucky of throwing the batarangs could be the actress Kaitlyn Denver.

During the red carpet of the Oscars, a reporter approached the actress and asked if it was true that would be interpreted as endearing character of the DCEU.

The very Kaitlyn Denver responded that it would be honored in interpreting the superheroine. She emphasized, however, that until now, no one of Warner Bros had contacted for the coveted role:

Denver took advantage the interview to say that he believed that Robert Pattinson was an amazing actor and that, without doubt, would give life to an incredible Bruce Wayne.

As to whether you will play Batgirl, the actress chose not to say much; mostly because I feared that anything he says is misunderstood.

Instagram

However, this has not caused the fans to lose hope. And it is that many have a great desire to see the young woman in the character of Batgirl.

DC

If the name of Kaitlyn Denver do not you ring any bell. Get ready, because it is very sure that you’ve already seen this young woman act in the series of Netflix Unbeliablewhere the interpretation of a real case in which a young woman who reports a sexual assault.

Instagram

Now that you know more about the possible participation of this actress in the DC universe, what do you think? Perhaps it is time to Batman to stop protecting the streets on their own and actively fight crime with a partner.