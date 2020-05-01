Ireland Baldwin sets fire to Instagram with a photo of a nude that is not yours

Each time a celebrity take hold of Instagram and post a picture free the nipple or directly one posed without any clothes (or almost), there is a real stampede on the social network. Mainly, because knowing the censorship that characterized the platform in the photo will not disappear from the aisles. And that is just what has had to happen with one of the latest publications from Ireland Baldwin. Although the expectation has fallen on the backburner to discover the true identity of the protagonist of the snapshot.

In the publication in question, appeared a blonde woman naked strung upside down and asleep on a bed, very artistic, with which Ireland showed his mood that day. Seeing the image from outside could not fit any doubt it was a posed model, but no, it was not Ireland.

Couldn’t seem so by their similar traits and their blond hair, and even confused because the picture looks more like a painting than a photograph. In fact, even his own mother was alarmed to find the image by browsing your feed: “What? What? Where? Where? Who? Who? Who? Your MOM …”, he wrote Kim Basinger in the post of your daughter. “¡¡¡This is not me !!!!”, answered Baldwin clarifying the confusion of all his followers that commented on the picture without realizing what was happening.

And that is, the image published by Ireland Baldwin there is another thing that one frame of the film La Piscine, by Jacques Deray, and the woman in it appears is not other than the protagonist of the tape, Romy Schneider.