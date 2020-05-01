In difficult times, back to the past: how to ‘tie dye’, it became the first trend of the quarantine | Today

“If you can not find the rainbow, get one”. With this phrase, the actress, Busy Philipps was accompanied in his account of Instagram a picture in which dressed head to toe in a colorful stamping tie dye. Your message sums up probably the resugir, in full confinement, of this trend setentera how fashion came back in the nineties. The model Alessandra Ambrosio looks like in Tik Tok hoodies faded to play with her daughter and a multitude of influencers you are photographing with raucous garments tie dye and even sharing tutorials to try to do it at home. If there is a hobby that competes right now with the recipes of the cakes that is to crease t-shirts for after you dye them. At least, until the paint for fabric is as exhausted as the yeast.

In the same way that the stamping was revived last year in the heat of the non-political hogging the collections of brands like Stella McCartney, Proenza Schouler or R13 (Chris Leba, founder of the latter, said that “in the era Trump tie-dye could be perceived as a peaceful protest and, at the same time, rebel against the conservatives”), now returns in times of crisis and instability. Legacy of the movement hippyit is a symbol of hope and freedom in our time keep intact all the values that it represented. This added to his spirit DIY‘do it yourself’, for its acronym in English) makes him the first fashion trend that has emerged in the quarantine, where it serves to appeal to the optimism at the time that fulfills the purpose of investing the long hours of confinement in new tasks, either to learn French or to dye t-shirts.

The rage for this type of clothing has also been noticed at the level of searches. In the past seven days, the platform Lyst has registered an increase of 42% in the interest for hoodies and sweaters faded and brands such as Free People have even created a specific category within its website dedicated exclusively to the tie dye. Prada, Moncler, Dannijo, Converse, Versace or Pull & Bear are some of the signatures, of all the spectra and prices, who are committed to the tie dye this season. Without forgetting Faithull the brand or & Other Stories, and his predilection for bathing suits with this pattern. Without a doubt, the remembrance of a time past (and better) influence in her conversion to essential cloth in the closet during the confinement. If it seemed impossible that it could arise a tendency in these conditions, it has happened again.

In Spain influencers as Mary Pombo, Dulceida, Mery Turiel, or Mary Frubies have been posing in their accounts, sporting t-shirts, hoodies, and dresses of this type (the tracksuit of the Spanish firm Oh My Collection is one of their favorites), and at international level are many, many, many profiles that record similar publications. Actress Ashley Tisdale Emily Ratajkowski, who in addition to look recently cropped top with this pattern, already before the crisis also left to see with a tracksuit tie dye, as did Gigi Hadid or Lady Gaga.

To lift your mood, to celebrate the craftsmanship and creativity –in times in which you look, more than ever, to a future of sustainable fashion– are some more reasons to justify their success. Even more considering that there are not two tie dye home the same and that, therefore, it is considered a tool to reinforce the individuality. The designer Sai Ta, known for reinterpreting the imaginary asian in Asai, the brand that has now become the sensation of London, idenfificaba before the pandemic as “a reflection of hope and freedom,” ensuring that, in the process tying with the stained garments, “leads to a finish that is unexpected and uncertain, as the current times”.

In the case of the influencers, in addition, it allows them to capture the attention of your followers now that the use of Instagram has risen by 23%, according to data from the agency’s Human to Human, while at the same time serves to send a message of optimism (remember the arcoirís of the principle?) making it at antidote visual in front of the huge amount of tracksuits and hoodies gray an all-time high these days.