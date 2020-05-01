Images and trailer from the end of the third season – Westworld – Spoiler Time

HBO has released the first images of the eighth and final episode of the third season of Westworld, which has the title Crisis Theory, which star Evan Rachel Wood, Aaron Paul, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth and Vincent Cassel.

The final episode promises the war of humanity against the companies that have been controlling your life through technology, which will be Caleb Nichols as your leader. Plan Pain put in place for her to start her own struggle to free himself from everything that binds the human to her as their equal. But before you will have to face Maeve, who has been working at the side of Serac.