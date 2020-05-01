How the FBI ended up with Jean Seberg

You could say that to Jean Seberg tried to burn them at the stake on several occasions throughout his short life. The first of them, in the literal sense, during the filming of her first movie, Santa Juana (1957), with painful after-effects for your body: the campfire which was to represent the death of your character, the heroine martyr French Joan of Arc, got out of hand for a few seconds, and the actress suffered burns in his belly and in one of his hands. Then it would be the critics who would try to burn him for his work in this film and, several years later, the tabloid press with the invaluable help of the FBI.

There is a photograph taken shortly after the incident of the fire in which we see a smiling Otto Preminger, director of Santa Juana, holding it as if it were a trophy the bandaged arm of his emaciated actress, probably narcotizada in that moment for the grin almost happy that the camera. Well could that image summed up the tortuous and chaotic experience that lived the interpreter in this Hollywood blockbuster, as if a fairy tale it were, had come to star after winning a media casting which had been presented as 18,000 candidates. From Marshalltown, a small town in Iowa, the actress was unable to his 17 years of managing the emergence of fame in his life, buying all the ballots to become yet another broken toy of Hollywood. “I was scared as a rabbit and that one could see on the screen. It was not a good experience. I started where most actresses must come to an end,” he said on one occasion to the actress.

Seberg started as an inextricable career (went from Preminger to muse of the Nouvella Vague without sweat, working with greats such as Robert Rossen, Claude Chabrol and Philippe Garrel and also squandered his talent and photogenic in westerns and musicals, and the worst by-products) that was always marked by a passionate understanding of love (he married three times and had numerous lovers, among whom was the mexican writer Carlos Fuentes), and the political struggle, always for the defense of battered civil rights of americans. At the end of the 60’s, the actress came to support the Black Panthers and had a romantic relationship with the activist of color Hakim Jamal, so we put her in the crosshairs of the FBI, J. Edgar Hoover, who used the dirty and despicable tactics of his Counterintelligence Program to undermine its reputation.

That is the crux of the film Seberg: beyond the cinemasecond work of Benedict Andrews, that goes directly to Netflix this Wednesday, after its inclusion in the official section of the Venice film Festival (though out of competition) and their passage through San Sebastian. In the film share the limelight with a sublime Kristen Stewart in the skin Seberg and the british Jack O’connell as the FBI agent of good heart that will take care to follow the actress. The deal, in addition, a template of the side of the most solvent: Anthony Mackey as Hakim Jamal, Yvan Attal as the writer Romain Gary, husband of Seberg and father of her son, Margaret Qualley as the wife of the character of O’connell, and Vince Vaughn giving life to another FBI agent who would come to represent the role of ‘bad cop’. What we are interested in this film to Andrews, which may be attributed to a certain conservatism narrative and aesthetic, is to show the psychological deterioration of Seberg as the FBI’s tactical move from mere espionage to the destruction of her fame.

Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg in ‘at The end of the getaway

The highlight of the harassment of the government agency occurred when transmitted to the media hoax that the actress was pregnant with Hakim Jamal. It was all a lie, Seberg took time without being with the activist and expected a girl in a relationship with a lover in mexico during the filming of a movie in the aztec country. However -according to the film – the actress, who had already spent a time feeling persecuted and harassed without which no one could take it seriously, had an attack of nerves that would end in a suicide attempt. Shortly after I would have a premature birth that resulted in the death of her baby two days later. The actress never recovered from the blow and I would end up taking off life nine years later.

As indicated by the subtitle of the film, little hits Andrews in the reasons for which the actress became an icon, and his image was etched in the retina of millions of viewers from all latitudes and times. And it is that, despite the fiasco of critical and public Santa Juana, Otto Preminger did not lose faith in Seberg and gave him a new chance in your next project, the adaptation of Good morning, sadness, the first novel by Françoise Sagan, portrait of post-war of a young bourgeois who breaks the moral rules that govern the world of adults.

Although the film was a new commercial failure in the US, your point of transgression seduced to the other side of the Atlantic to the new generation of filmmakers of the Nouvelle Vague. Of the hand of her first husband, Fraçoise Moureuil, the actress moved to Paris, where she was recruited by Jean-Luc Godard to At the end of the getaway. And, from there, to the Pantheon of cinema. Her androgynous look, her short hair, a t-shirt with the logo of the Herald Tribune and their drainpipe trousers marching down the Champs Elysées will continue conquering thousands of film lovers, generation after generation.