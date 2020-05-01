We love Maddie Ziegler! With nearly 13 million followers on instagram, do you know how much money is Maddie Ziegler?

Well, your money comes from different places, for example, per episode of Dance moms I earned 2 thousand dollarsso more or less at the time of leaving the series, I got 400 thousand!

She also has books published, was a judge on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation; participated in video with Sia, ambassador of mark and obviiiii charges for each post on Instagram that hire them.

So basically, putting it all together, it is believed that the dancer and influencer account with 5 million dollars in the bank. Can you imagine?

Adóptanos, Maddie.