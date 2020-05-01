How could Michelle Obama be a candidate for vice-president?

(CNN) – On the night of Monday, Joe Biden caused a bit of news on the search for his vice-president, while he was in an interview with the leading expert in the politics of Pittsburgh.

“Accept it immediately”, said Biden’s Jon Delano about the former first lady Michelle Obama. “She is bright. He knows the way. Is a woman very good. The Obama are great friends,” added the former vice president.

Now, the truth of the matter is that Biden mentioning that she would love to have Michelle Obama in your application is as if I said that I would choose to Steph Curry if he was recruiting a basketball team. It’s a little obvious.

Biden has promised that he will choose a woman as his vice-president and the former first lady is, well, one of the women –and people– more popular among democrats and independents in the country.

Michelle Obama was the woman most admired in the united States in 2018 and 2019, according to Gallup. His book of memoirs, Becoming, sold more than 10 million copies. He founded a non-partisan group with the goal of increasing voter registration, which was in the news last week when she endorsed the legislation, democrat early voting and vote-by-mail in the midst of the crisis of the coronavirus.

In summary: there is not a single person in the united States that Biden can choose as your vice president to go to further increase your chances of victory that Michelle Obama. Point.

Now, the real question when it comes to Michelle Obama is not if she could help Biden, but if you really would be willing to be elected to the position of vice-president. And all the signs, still, suggest that the answer is a resounding “no”.

In BecomingObama wrote bluntly: “I will tell you straight here: I don’t intend to present myself as a candidate, never”. Last year, during an interview with Conan O’brien for his podcast, Obama once again ruled out the possibility of jumping into the presidency (or any other title), explained that his time in the White House had made it impossible to go back to be anonymous and live a “normal”life.

Then he added:

“I don’t know, despite how much I would like this in a position of leadership… and do you know of any way that you feel? Because you can’t experience life behind a window polarized in a car”.

“Then we sacrifice that, and that is not a complaint, but if I’m going to be a leader I have to be there. I have to be able to be there to listen to the truths of the people, and really be able to see his pain without being filtered through the veil of me.”

People close to Obama are also skeptical that a public office is some time in the future of the former first lady.

“I think I have many chances to dance at the Bolshoi Ballet in 2020 as she to run for office,” he said and pointed to the exestratega head of Obama, David Axelrod, to Politico about Michelle Obama in 2018. Near that same time, the old friend and advisor to Obama Valerie Jarrett told Alisyn Camerota CNN: “Let me be very clear. That will never happen. She has committed her life to public service. And you are going to use your incredible platform to be a force for good, but not in politics.”

Demons, Biden admitted as much on Monday night. When he said he would love to have Michelle Obama on the ticket, he added: “I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again.”

Now. This is politics. Then, when people say they’re not interested in launching into a charge, there is always a reason to be a little skeptical. After all, Barack Obama flatly denied any interest in running for the presidency in 2008, and we already know how it turned out that.

But here’s the difference: Barack Obama is already working actively in politics. He had been in the state parliament. It had been launched for the Congress. He had been elected to the Senate of the united States. He was, and is, a politician. Michelle Obama has never chosen to be a candidate for anything. She has never been the policy. Then, when he says that she is not interested in doing so, you should probably trust her.

All this said, it is impossible to completely rule out the possibility that Michelle Obama will agree to be vice presidential candidate. Why? Because if Biden already asked him and told him that if his answer was yes they would have a much greater chance of finishing with the time of Trump as president, it is theoretically possible for her to be persuaded by that argument.

While neither of the two Obama has publically criticised Trump, Michelle Obama told Gayle King of CBS in 2019 that “what saddens me is what he is doing to the whole country. What we have to keep in mind is what kind of country we are leaving to our children or grandchildren”.

Do I think that an appeal to the patriotism and to do what’s right for the country could influence Michelle Obama to reconsider his rejection for a long time to even think about running for office? It is technically possible. But the odds are close to that in Axelrod and me to ask us to dance for the Bolshoi Ballet.