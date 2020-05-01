Hilaria Baldwin announces a new pregnancy after two abortions | People

Hilaria Baldwin, a writer and yoga instructor married to actor Alec Baldwin, announced that she is pregnant again which will be the fifth child for the couple, after having suffered two miscarriages in seven months.

Hilaria announced the good news this Monday with a video on Instagram, in which you can look to the Spanish for 36 years listening to the heartbeat of the baby thanks to ultrasound.

“Go up the volume… I’m going to let the baby talk because I don’t have words to express how we feel this sound,” he said in the video description.

“We have just received the fantastic news that the baby is well and healthy. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again”, he added.

The new member of the family will join four more children of the couple-Carmen Gabriela, 6 years; Rafael Thomas, 4; Leonardo Angel Charles, 3; and Romeo Alexander David, of 2-, while Alec has another daughter, Ireland, 24, from his previous relationship with actress Kim Basinger.

Hilaria suffered her first miscarriage in April 2019 and the other in November, this last when I was pregnant since 4 months, at which time said he felt “devastated”, although very, very fortunate “to have 4 healthy babies”.

The past month of February, also revealed that he was receiving help from a psychologist after his second loss, and in an essay written for Glamour magazine in January he spoke of the mental process with the more than hard episode.

“I had to tell myself that I deserved to heal and be happy again. This lesson became my mantra. (…) To process and go through the mourning was important, but didn’t have to condemn me to myself to a life of punishment and emotional suffering”, he stressed.