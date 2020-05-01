High School Musical reunion: Ashley Tisdale publishes bloopers of his meeting with Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens | eint | Shows

The Thursday, April 16 is a date that will remain etched in the hearts of millions of fans of the tape, High School Musical, because that day was the long-awaited reunion of the actors who played to Troy Bolton, Gabriella Montez, Taylor McKessie, Chad Danforth, Ryan Evans and Sharpay Evans.

It was precisely the performer of this last character, Ashley Tisdale, responsible for this initiative. She surprised her fans by posting some images of the behind-the-scenes of the kakaoke in which he participated alongside actors Vanessa Hudgens, Monique Coleman, Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel.

The actress of 34 years used his profile of Instagram to post a series of videos in which lets you see your mistakes when interpreting the characteristic theme of the tape Disney.

“Here are some bloopers for you all. We had so much fun filming We’re All In This Togetherbut we definitely had some technical difficulties (I)”, wrote Ashley Tisdale in the caption of your post.

The reactions of the netizens were swift and filled with flattery of the former Girl Disney in the comments of the media, a few hours of being shared, it already has over 400,000 views. “I adore you so much.” “I loved seeing you last night Great job!”. “Sharpay is the true heroine”. “Linda, after so many years”, were some of the messages of the internet users.

It should be noted, that the great disappointment of the fans of High School Musical was the actor Zac Efron, who was limited to present the cast with remarkable seriousness and complete your presentation in the event organized by the american network ABC. “It seems to Me a huge lack of respect and only submit to it and not sing nor dance like the others”, said a disappointed user.