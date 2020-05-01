Group of Michelle Obama supports expanding options for vote

An initiative headed by Michelle Obama on Monday announced its support for the creation of measures to facilitate the registration of the electorate and the voting during the pandemic coronavirus.

When We All Vote, a ballot initiative is non-partisan, stated that americans should have greater access to vote by mail, early voting in person and the registration of the electorate in line.

The announcement comes after the primary elections last week in Wisconsin, count thousands of people waited for hours in the row _sin protective equipment and breach orders to stay at home _ after the state Supreme Court overturned the governor’s order of postponing the vote as more than a dozen states have done so to the spread of the virus. Thousands of other voters in Wisconsin, reluctant to put their health at risk, stayed in the house.

The announcement of When We All Vote also comes in the middle of a vociferous opposition by president Donald Trump to the vote-by-mail.

The former prime lady, a co-chair of the organization, said that expanding access to the vote-by-mail, voter registration, online voting and advance are “crucial steps for this moment,” that must have taken a long time ago.

“Americans should never have to choose between making your voice heard and stay safe themselves and their families,” he said in a statement. “There is nothing partisan with regard to strive to be at the height of the promise of our country: to make more accessible the democracy we all cherish, and protect our neighbors, friends and loved ones while participating in this pillar of american life”.