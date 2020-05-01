Green Arrow and the Canaries is the new spinoff of Arrow

Now that Arrow is in his final season it is time to put the view in the future of this franchise of DC how well it is working on The CW with a shared world composed by several series of success.

Marc Guggenheim, executive producer of Arrow, has wanted to share some information on the new series by way of spinoff, which is already in development under the title Green Arrow and the Canaries. It will be Mia Smoak, daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak (Katherine McNamara), Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy).

The producer has also shared the poster of the project, the work of the artists Emanuela Lupacchino, Dave McCaig and Brett Breeding.

Beth Schwartz, showrunner of Arroe, will also be in this project together with Marc Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship and Oscar Balderrama.

The possibilities are now that the series takes place in 2040, the future that we see in season 7 of Arrow, or, after Crisis on infinite earths a Mia adult travel back in time to team up with the current Dinah and Laurel.

There is a release date for Green Arrow and the Canaries by now.