Get ready! The Glow and Justice League Dark will return as a series

In may, it is stipulated that reaches the united States the premiere of HBO Max, the platform for streaming that HBO plans to launch to compete against Disney+ and Netflix. This premiere will be added productions successful, such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and Friends, and also new adaptations of its own.

One of the most recent confirmed is the adaptation of film classics such as “The Glow” and “Justice League Dark” by no less J. J. Abrams, the mind behind projects such as Lost and episodes VII and IX of Star Wars.

According to what was published by Flickering Myth, J. J. Abrams I would have signed a contract to produce three series exclusive to HBO’s Max specific.

These series will be: a adaptation of the Justice Dark League, a spin-off of The shining (The Shining), whose name will be Overlook and an original series called Duster, co-created with one of the last responsible The Walking Dead, LaToya Morgan.

What more is known of these projects?

As cast confirmed there is none at the moment, but Overlook it is known that the series will have new stories in the scary hotel where they arrived the Torrance. A fact not less, “overlook“in English, refers to “overlook“certain things, so surely this new plot will bring new meanings throughout the history of Stephen King.

