Get caught Andie MacDowell and her daughters, breaking the quarantine in an enclosed park of Los Angeles

The role of celebrities is still very important to raise awareness about the importance of quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Chris Evans claims to be leading a “life of monk”, Armie Hammer has surprised us with an appearance unrecognizable, and Miguel Ángel Silvestre can’t hold in the laugh silly, but all of them are doing the most responsible, as all over the world: stay home.

I’d like these images of Andie MacDowell crawling under the gate of a closed park while here Chihuahua looks on to live on along with the other important photos from this time. pic.twitter.com/5PSuuBhTTZ ? Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) April 20, 2020

Does not seem to be the case Andie MacDowell and her daughters Rainey and Margaret Qualley. The family of actresses has been hunted allegedly breaking quarantine and coming to drag her away from a closed park of Los Angeles. The photos, collected by PageSix, show that the ‘actress’ Four weddings and a funeral’ and their two daughters decided last Friday to walk together at the chihuahua and enter the Park Ernest E. Debs, Los Angeles.

Andie MacDowell has denied this in his account of Instagram by using an Story that has already been deleted, and that said: “My daughters are in Montana, not in Los Angeles”. For its part, the team of the Park, which is closed following the measures of the State of California, has insured that were not found with the actresses in no time. For the moment we leave it listed where the section Mysteries.

The rising star Margaret Qualley

Of the three sons of MacDowell, the youngest, Margaret Qualley, is the one that seems to have picked up the witness as a actress of his mother. Many we met in ‘The Leftovers’ and signed his name on the list of young actors to keep track of them. After it was pointing in the curriculum roles in projects more or less prominent as the Two ‘good guys’ and the movie in the actual action of ‘Death Note’ from Netflix.

But 2019 was the year that Margaret began her real stardom. First, with an important role in ‘Fosse/Verdon’, the mini-series on director Bob Fosse and his wife that brought HBO Spain, starring Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams. And after being one of the faces’s most outstanding ‘Michelle Williams’attracting with her, and with her bare feet hippie, the character of Brad Pitt the Ranch Spahn in the he lived with the sect of Charles Manson. A hurricane of charisma, presence and talent, we are looking forward to seeing what else makes this girl (among his projects is starring in a movie with Robert Pattinson). But yes, after the quarantine. Now you have to stay at home.