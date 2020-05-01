George Miller wants to roll out ‘Furious’ in 2021: Anya Taylor-Joy is her favorite to star in the prequel of ‘Mad Max: Fury road’

It’s been almost five years since the director George Miller created an earthquake in the world of cinema with ‘Mad Max: fury road’ (Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015) one of the films most spectacular of the TWENTY-first century and the best film of the last decade, according to dozens of specialized media. A possible sequel was entangled in legal problems for a while, but last year, it seemed that things finally were prepared for a number of films from Mad Max to begin its production.

The first Mad Max without Mad Max?

Now, a new article from Variety says that Miller is doing the casting for a prequel to Mad Max based on the character of Angry, waiting will begin shooting next year. One of the people that auditioned for the main role was the actress of ‘La Bruja’ (The Witch, 2015) Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, to which we have recently seen as Emma.

In the text of Variety we discuss the uncertainty of the key dates of production of potential box office hits and the film, Miller says:

“The director George Miller, for example, has met with names like Anya Taylor-Joy to its spin-off ‘Furiousa’, which expects to begin filming in 2021. Of course, Miller is making concessions to the coronavirus: these auditions have taken place via Skype”.Rumors

Rumors of a movie ‘Furious’ have been on the air since 2016, but this is the closest thing to something official that comes from Miller, which the would prevail over the other films planned Mad Max, one of which is supposed to be a sequel to Fury Road call ‘Mad Max: The Wasteland‘. Though Taylor-Joy is not confirmed it will be interesting to see what qualities you are looking for Miller in a younger version of his protagonist for this spin-off, and how the audiences would react to the first movie of Mad Max without Mad Max in it.