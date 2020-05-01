First images of Crisis on Infinite Earths

The Arrowverse meets… what last time?













We’re just a few weeks of the start of the ambitious crossover television Crisis on Infinite Earthswhere all the heroes of the Arroverse and some old acquaintances of adaptations to film and television properties of DC Comics will come together to try to save the multiverse from destruction at the hands of the Anti-Monitor. And already we have our first look!

The site GreenArrowTV he has shared the eighteen images of Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One, episode to be aired on 8th of December in the united States as part of the fifth season of Supegirl. Along them we see various characters from the rest of the series is going to be involved in this conflict: Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The gallery includes Melissa Benoist (Kara/Supergirl), Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer/Atom), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Ruby Rose (Kate Kane/Batwoman), Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers), Grant Gustin (The Flash), David Harewood (Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz), Jesse Rath (Brainiac-5), Audrey Marie Anderson (Harbinger), Katherine McNamara (Mia), Caity Lotz (Sara Lance/Canary White) Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman), Bitsie Tulloch (Lois Lane), Katherine McNamara (Mia Smoak), Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers) and Katie McGrath (Lena Luthor).

Some of the highlights in this series of images include Oliver Queen and Mia watching intently to someone with faces of annoyance and disbelief, respectively; a tender moment where Clark Kent and Lois Lane hugging it lovingly to a baby and, since then, the group shot of all the heroes gathered with huge smiles on their faces.

Crisis of Infinite Earths takes its name from the classic event from the comics of 1985, where converge multiple universes and timelines of DC Comics. The production will link all the properties of the Arrowverse through five episodes: Supergirl (December 8), Batwoman (December 9), The Flash (10 December), Arrow (January 14) and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (January 14).

Open as carousel

Crisis On Infinite Earths Melissa Benoist (Kara/Supergirl), Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer/Atom), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Ruby Rose (Kate Kane/Batwoman), Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers), Grant Gustin (The Flash), David Harewood (Hank Henshaw/JÕonn JÕonzz), Jesse Rath (Brainiac-5), Audrey Marie Anderson (Harbinger), Katherine McNamara (Mia), Caity Lotz (Sara Lance/Canary White) and Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman) and Bitsie Tulloch (Lois Lane).

Crisis On Infinite Earths Grant Gustin (The Flash), Audrey Marie Anderson (Harbinger), Caity Lotz (Sara Lance/Canary White) and Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer/Atom).

Crisis On Infinite Earths Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow.

Crisis On Infinite Earths Ruby Rose (Kate Kane/Batwoman), Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman), Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer/Atom), Grant Gustin (The Flash) and Melissa Benoist (Kara/Supergirl).

Crisis On Infinite Earths Grant Gustin (The Flash), Melissa Benoist (Kara/Supergirl), Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman), Ruby Rose (Kate Kane/Batwoman) and Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer/Atom).

Crisis On Infinite Earths Ruby Rose (Kate Kane/Batwoman), Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman) and Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer/Atom).

Crisis On Infinite Earths Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman) and Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash)

Crisis On Infinite Earths Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman.

Crisis On Infinite Earths Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman) and Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane).

Crisis On Infinite Earths Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers) and Katie McGrath (Lena Luthor).

Crisis On Infinite Earths Ruby Rose (Kate Kane/Batwoman) and Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer/Atom).

Crisis On Infinite Earths Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers) and Melissa Benoist (Kara/Supergirl).

Crisis On Infinite Earths Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers), Jesse Rath (Brainiac-5) and Melissa Benoist (Kara/Supergirl).

Crisis On Infinite Earths Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow) and Katherine McNamara (Mia Smoak).

Crisis On Infinite Earths Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman) and Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow).

Crisis On Infinite Earths Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman) and Ruby Rose (Kate Kane/Batwoman).

Crisis On Infinite Earths Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers), Melissa Benoist (Kara/Supergirl), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman) and Ruby Rose (Kate Kane/Batwoman).